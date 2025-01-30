Rousillac pensioner has fatal fall in road

- File photo

A pensioner from Rousillac suffered a fatal fall while walking home on the night of January 29.

Michael De Las, 74, also known as Kangal, of Boodoosingh Lane, died in the road.

Police sources said De Las was a "chronic drinker" who had a heart attack about three months ago. He also had a mental disorder.

A witness reported that around 7.50 pm, De Las was walking and stumbling, as he usually did when he drank rum. He fell and hit his head against a concrete drain.

Ambulance personnel and the police were notified.

Acting Cpl Ramnarine and PC Jacob, of the South Western Division, responded and met with EHS personnel, who reported De Las showed no signs of life.

DMO Dr De Gannes viewed the body and ordered it removed for a post-mortem at the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital.

The police learnt De Las had left home to go to Point Fortin around 10 am that day and was returning when the fall occurred.

The police classified the death as accidental. PC Jacob, of the La Brea Police Station, is leading the investigation.