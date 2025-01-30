Rejecting divisive rhetoric

THE EDITOR: I am deeply disappointed by the divisive racial comments made during a UNC meeting on Wednesday night in Chaguanas, which appeared to mock the East Indian heritage of Minister Stuart Young.

Our nation has long thrived on the rich diversity that defines us, and such remarks have no place in the discourse of any political party.

As a lifelong resident of this community I know first-hand that the people here, my neighbours and friends, value unity, respect, and the strength that comes from our diverse backgrounds. I am confident that they will reject such divisive rhetoric, just as they always have.

At a time when we should be focusing on unity and progress, it is disheartening to see such remarks take centre stage. I call on the entire country to reject the politics of race and embrace the politics of the 21st century – one that is inclusive, forward-thinking, and focused on building a greater nation for all citizens, regardless of background.

It is only through mutual respect, understanding, and collaboration that we can move forward and ensure that TT remains a model of harmony and prosperity for future generations.

ISHMAEL TAROUBA

via e-mail