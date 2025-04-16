In wrong hands AI dangerous,destructive

THE EDITOR: Artificial intelligence (AI) is developing at a pace the world has never seen before – faster than our laws, faster than our ethics, and certainly faster than most governments can respond.

The truth is AI is a lot like a gun. In the right hands it’s a tool – powerful, effective, even life-saving. But in the wrong hands it becomes dangerous, destructive, and capable of causing irreversible harm.

Right now many laugh at AI-generated photos and videos. Memes, deepfakes, and parodies flood social media – and for the most part we can still tell what’s real from what’s fake. But that line is disappearing quicker than we realise.

Soon AI will advance to a point where it will be almost impossible for the average person to differentiate between truth and deception. And when that happens it won’t just be celebrities and politicians at risk – it will be everyday people like you and me.

Businesses could be sabotaged. Reputations destroyed. False evidence created. Lies dressed up so convincingly they become accepted as truth.

That’s why it’s critical for legislation to catch up – and fast. Just like we have strict laws on who can own a firearm or how explosives are handled, AI needs similar boundaries and accountability.

Because in the end AI is neither good nor evil – it simply amplifies the intent of the person using it.

Left unregulated it could become the most dangerous weapon of our time.

But used responsibly it could become one of humanity's greatest tools for progress.

The choice is ours.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas