Time to make our politics right

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Elections are a fundamental component of democratic societies, serving as a crucial mechanism for citizens to exercise their right to choose their representatives and leaders.

Political parties were formed with the primary purpose of winning elections which lead to power and control of the economy and an ability to implement the political agenda of the party.

In order to achieve that objective, political parties play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of elections by using all available resources to wield significant influence over the democratic process, hence the reason the major parties are shying away from campaign financing.

From campaign strategies to voter mobilisation, fund-raising activities, media influence, among other myriad ways, these parties shape electoral outcomes as they unravel the intricate web of political power to sway voters, secure victory and maintain or achieve power.

While democratic elections are supposed to be the cornerstone of democratic governance, in our society it only enables citizens to actively participate in shaping the direction of the nation via the voting process to determine who would be the party in power.

After an election the voice of the citizens is literally ignored as those elected into office operate as if they are now the owners of the nation.

Manifesto promises and budgetary commitments are just robber talk because if they are not kept no one is held accountable.

As citizens we do not hold anyone accountable because presently we exercise our right to vote on the basis of the party we support.

How many of us vote on issues negatively affecting the nation and the vision proffered by a party to address those issues, or whether a given party has a genuine vision to address issues affecting our particular interests, or issues that would create social justice and equity for all?

It is my view that we allow party politics to cloud our minds and we give blind support to the party we support, regardless of the issues we are burdened.

People of TT, we need to change our politics. We have had enough corruption, misgovernment, maladministration, extravagance, ignorance, arrogance, inefficiency, individualism and party acrobatics in public affairs, inflation, crime and violence, poor representation, outdated labour legislation, inappropriate political appointments, poor and inefficient public services, bad roads, horrendous traffic congestion, and indiscipline among our youth over the years and no one is being accountable.

Additionally, issues of mismanagement, anti-worker activities and the failure of politicians to listen to the people and provide equity and social justice in the society continue to plague us.

Surely, we should be fed up and tired of the mess perpetrated on us by politicians who profess to be spiritually moral and incorruptible, yet they and their fanatics on social media, radio talk shows and via letters to the editor encourage and promote lies, half-truths, innuendos, picong, propaganda, mudslinging and character assassination on their platforms and programmes without addressing the issues negatively impacting our lives, or proffering any clear vision to create a society where everyone would count.

Many of them say “we love you so we take good care of you.” However, after 63 years of independence and 29 years of being a republic we still have an inefficient police service, intolerable road conditions, inefficient public transport, exorbitant food prices, floods every time it rains, poor and unreliable health service, inadequate water supply, inefficient education system, inefficient justice system and lack of sustainable employment.

So, I want to suggest that we need good governance in TT and this must be balanced with good politics and caring politicians.

Our society is in decay! Our future is in our own hands; in fact, it is on our fingertips once again and we are faced with the same equations of who to vote for. We may not be ready now but the question going forward is: are we seriously interested in making the politics right?

If not, then we will continue to be polarised by those who have the financial resources and glib tongues to sway voters and achieve power to satisfy their party, their class interests, and their financiers to the detriment of the needs of the ordinary citizens.

It is my hope that we don’t like it so.

BRYAN ST LOUIS

via e-mail