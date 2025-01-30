Qiana Joseph stars as West Indies women seal T20 series

West Indies batter Qiana Joseph. - File photo

QIANA Joseph continued her solid showing in the T20 series against Bangladesh to guide West Indies to a 106-run victory in the second match to grab an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, being played at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Left-handed Joseph slammed nine fours and two sixes in her knock of 63 off 36 deliveries to steer West Indies to a massive 201/6 in 20 overs. In the first match, Joseph was also among the runs, hitting a brisk 29 off 21 balls.

Deandra Dottin's innings was equally impressive as she cracked 49 off 20 balls with three fours and five sixes. Windies skipper Hayley Matthews chipped in with 27 off 18.

Bowling for Bangladesh, leg-spinner Fahima Khatun snatched 3/38 in four overs and Rabeya Khan took 2/26 in four.

Two wickets apiece from Matthews (2/6), Cherry-Ann Fraser (2/15) and Afy Fletcher (2/21) limited Bangladesh to 95/9 in 20 overs as West Indies won comfortably.

Sharmin Akhter hit 22 off 25 balls.

The third and final match will be played on January 31 from 6 pm at Warner Park.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES 201/6 (20 overs) (Qiana Joseph 63, Deandra Dottin 49, Hayley Matthews 27; Fahima Khatun 3/38, Rabeya Khan 2/26) vs BANGLADESH 95/9 (20 overs) (Sharmin Akhter 22; H Matthews 2/6, Cherry-Ann Fraser 2/15, Afy Fletcher 2/21). West Indies won by 106 runs.