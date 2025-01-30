Never stop learning
THE EDITOR: TT, it is imperative that our nation keeps studying continuously. Never stop learning something.
Short courses are the way forward. Consider electrical, communication, operations onshore offshore, safety onshore offshore, supervisory management, for a start.
When you go for a job interview, be competent.
Here are some benefits of continuous study:
Greater employment opportunities, increased confidence, improved communication, better time management, improved time management, critical thinking, networking opportunities, creativity, improved self-discipline, more motivation.
A mind is a terrible thing to waste.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
