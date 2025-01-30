Moonilal: CoP's circumstance is 'disturbing'

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal. - File photo

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has described the questioning of Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher as "quite disturbing," in a reaction to the shocking development on January 30.

Newsday reported that police officers from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence and Investigations had reportedly detained Harewood-Christopher at her office at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, for questioning over the importation of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

This followed the arrest, hours earlier, of former head of the SSA, Major Roger Best, at his Arima home over the purchase of the rifles.

Moonilal was guarded in commenting on the just-breaking news.

"I'd just like to say at this time, I prefer not to comment because it is an unfolding story and the details are sketchy."

>

He said whenever at least a bare minimum of facts becomes known, he could then make a much more informed comment.

"Albeit to say, that it is a disturbing event in one very disastrous week of this PNM administration.

"We have had a plane crash-landing at Piarco. We have had the disappearance of a vessel which was being towed by a Coast Guard boat and now we have had this unfortunate development of today.

"So it is leading to an extremely distressing period under this Rowley-Young nexus and we will comment further as matters become clearer."

NTA leader and former CoP Gary Griffith told Newsday he had no comment to make, as this was a matter that was now under police investigation.