CoP to be quizzed in SSA sniper rifles probe

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher. - File photo

POLICE Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher is to be questioned in a top-level investigation linked to the importation of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

Officers assigned to the operations unit assigned to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence and Investigations reportedly detained Harewood-Christopher at her office at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain around 11 am on January 30, police said.

The development came almost 14 hours after former director of the SSA Major Roger Best was arrested at his Arima home in connection with the purchase of the weapons.

Joanne Archie, corporate communications manager of the police service, contacted for comment on the development, said, "I don't have any information."

The executive of the police service was locked in an emergency meeting after the development.

Newsday understands the probe, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin, involves key players who authorised the importation of two Accuracy International AX bolt action sniper rifles, as well as the licensed gun dealer who brought them into the country.

Police detained Best shortly after 9 pm on January 29.

A team of officers led by acting Sgt Lawrence Joefield executed a search warrant which authorised him to seize electronic devices, including cellphones, e-mails, photos, videos, audio files, call logs, voice recordings, computers andCCTV storage devices at Best's home at Olton Road, Arima.

Investigators said Best was not authorised to buy the weapons, which were brought into the country with a lawful import permit and through a licensed gun dealer.

Police confiscated the weapons before they were handed over to the SSA, police said.

The Prime Minister fired Best as director of the SSA in March 2024.

Dr Rowley claimed SSA operatives, under Best's leadership, had been involved in a plot to overthrow the government, and linked the hiring of several members of the Jerusalem Bride Church to the alleged criminal conspiracy.

Several SSA officials were terminated after retired Brig Gen Anthony Phillips-Spencer, this country's ambassador to Washington, was recalled to take over as the acting director of the elite spy agency.

Best and three other people were arrested in May 2024 for transferring prohibited weapons which had been loaned to the SSA from the now defunct Special Operations Response Team.

The three others were charged, but Best was released after police consulted with Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard.