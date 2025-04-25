Autopsy for murdered teen postponed to April 28

Malini Persad -

The autopsy for 15-year-old Malini Persad, a murdered autistic teen, which was originally scheduled for April 24, has been postponed to April 28, coinciding with the general election.

Her father, Andrew Persad, said no explanation was given for the delay, but he remains hopeful the autopsy will proceed on Monday, allowing the family to finally lay her to rest.

Speaking with Newsday via phone on April 24, Persad shared how emotionally challenging each passing day has become for the grieving family. He extended heartfelt thanks to extended family, neighbours and the broader community for their outpouring of love and support.

While the police’s social welfare department has offered counselling services, Persad said his family had not yet taken up the offer as they had been focused on retrieving Malini’s body.

However, Persad said the day of Malini's funeral would be particularly difficult emotionally, and he welcomed support from the trained counsellors on that day.

“We just want to say farewell. That final goodbye will be the most crucial time for moral support.”

Persad said all funeral arrangements remained on standby pending the autopsy and release of his daughter's body. His only request was the autopsy not be delayed any further, as the family was already enduring a daily emotional roller coaster, compounded by unanswered questions.

“I know Monday is the general election, but people still have their work to do. Without her body, we can’t have the funeral. Everything is on standby: the printing of programmes, co-ordinating the priest, funeral announcements, the funeral home, everything depends on the outcome of April 28.”

Malini’s remains were discovered in a forested area off KPA Road in Barrackpore on April 19, six days after she was reported missing. Birds were seen pecking at her body when it was found.

She was a form two student at ASJA Girls’ College, Barrackpore, and had last been seen alive around 9 am on April 13.

CCTV footage showed her walking with several bags that morning, accompanied by the suspect in her murder, 52-year-old Vinod Kotai of Mussarap Trace, off Rochard Douglas Road.

Kotai later died by suicide at the Barrackpore Police Station on the morning of April 19.

Malini, a resident of Rochard Douglas Road, lived with her parents, sister, and extended relatives.

Her sister is currently preparing for the May/June CSEC examinations and, according to Persad, is finding it extremely difficult to concentrate because of the tragedy.

Discussing his wife, Persad said she, like the rest of the family, was having a hard time sleeping or eating.