Ex-SSA director held in sniper guns probe

Former SSA director retired Major Roger Best. -

THE former director of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) was detained by police shortly after 9 pm on January 29.

Police said Major Roger Best was arrested at his Arima home by officers led by acting Sgt Lawrence Joefield, assigned to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence and Investigations, in connection with the importation and purchase of two sniper rifles.

Investigators said Best was not authorised to buy the weapons which were brought into the country with a lawful import permit and through a licensed gun dealer.

Police confiscated the weapons, described as AX2 bolt action sniper rifles, before handing them over to the SSA, police said.

The investigation, which is being supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin, has been under way for months.

The Prime Minister fired Best as director of the SSA in March 2024.

Dr Rowley claimed SSA operatives, under Best's leadership, had been involved in a plot to overthrow the government, and linked the hiring of several members of the Jerusalem Bride Church to the alleged criminal conspiracy.

Several SSA officials were terminated after retired Brig Anthony Phillip-Spencer, ambassador to Washington, was recalled to take over as the acting director of the elite spy agency.

Best and three other people were arrested in May 2024 for transferring prohibited weapons which had been loaned to the SSA from the now defunct Special Operations Response Team.

The three others were charged, but Best was released after police consulted with Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard.