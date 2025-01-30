Bandit shot dead on Charlotte Street identified

TAKEN AWAY: Crime scene police assist in removing the body of a would-be bandit who was shot dead on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain on January 27. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

A man shot dead near the Belmont taxi stand at the corner of Queen and Charlotte Streets in Port of Spain on the afternoon of January 27 has been named.

He was Emmanuel King, 21, of Arima.

Police said around 1 pm on January 27, three men tried to rob a businessman on Charlotte Street.

The businessman, who has a licensed gun, pulled it out and shot one of the bandits in the head, and the other two ran off.

The attempted robbery-turned-fatal-shooting happened in broad daylight during the ongoing state of emergency.

>

Other people who claimed to have seen the incident on January 27 said they saw nearby police later chase the two fleeing bandits, who escaped.

A senior officer in the Port of Spain Division told Newsday on January 30 King's death had not been classified as a murder.

He said none of the other suspects was held and no one was arrested for King's death.

When approached at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on January 30, King's family declined to speak to the media.