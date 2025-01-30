Autopsy shows New Grant man died from drowning

Vishnu Pooranlal who was found dead in a ravine on January 28. -

The body of a 62-year-old New Grant man was found in a ravine on January 28, after he was last seen on January 24, and reported missing on January 26.

He was identified as Vishnu Pooranlal of Hindustan Road.

Pooranlal was found by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by captain Vallence Rambharat.

His relatives said when he was found, he was nude and his clothes were found 40-50 feet away from the ravine.

They spoke to the media at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on January 30 on the condition on anonymity.

They described him as a friendly person but admitted he had his demons.

"He was an alcoholic and he couldn't see so well. He was kinda half-blind," a relative said. Pooranlal did not have a wife or any children. "He was a quiet person and he lived alone."

Asked if he had problems with neighbours or received any threats in recent times, the relative said, "He was loved by almost all the villagers." The relative said he last spoke to Pooranlal on January 24.

"He wasn't drunk at that time and he was in good spirits."

Asked whether they believe foul play was a reason for his death, relatives said Pooranlal could not get into the ravine by himself. "The bushes near the ravine where he was found were mash up like if someone had a little scuffle.

"We can't rule out nothing. We just have to wait on the report from the autopsy."

An autopsy later concluded Pooranlal died as a result of drowning. Told of the news, his relatives said they found it hard to believe that drowning was the actual cause of death. Police however said they are no longer classifying his death as a homicide.