AFETT empowers local, migrant girls through REACH programme

Around 65 Venezuelan migrant children from the Huellitas de Amor school and surrounding communities take part in a Carnival activity at the Aranguez Community Centre on February 9, 2024. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

On January 11, the Association of Female Executives of TT (AFETT) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) successfully concluded the first phase of its 2024 REACH Mentorship Programme in a ceremony at the Courtyard Marriott hotel.

This initiative is aimed at empowering 19 adolescent girls 12-17 from vulnerable national and migrant communities in TT.

The programme, co-ordinated by AFETT’s Social Outreach Committee, paired these young women with 13 professional women, who will serve as their mentors over the next six-12 months.

Since its inception in 2010, the REACH Mentorship Programme has positively affected over 300 young women in 17 schools, communities and institutions across TT.

However, the 2024 cycle broke new ground by including migrant participants for the first time.

"This year’s programme was a testament to the power of collaboration and the resilience of young women," said AFETT’s president, Simone Francois-Whittier.

Also speaking at the event, AFETT's director of social outreach Dionne Guischard said the programme aligns perfectly with the organisation's pillar of promoting gender equity, ensuring that every girl, regardless of her background, has the opportunity to thrive.

During the first phase of the project, which was launched on November 18, 2024, the girls engaged in a curriculum carefully designed to build essential life skills and confidence.

Sessions covered topics such as communication, personal branding and goal-setting, in addition to raising awareness of risks to their personal safety that can arise from human trafficking and their online activities.

One of the most useful activities was the vision-board exercise, which encouraged participants to visualise their aspirations and map out actionable steps to achieve them.

A 14-year-old national participant reflected, "AFETT has taught me how to plan for the future, break down my goals into simpler steps and build my confidence."

A young migrant participant from Venezuela attested to the sense of community she experienced as a participant.

"The programme helped me connect with other women. They inspired me and made me feel like I’m not alone in my journey," she said.

Building bridges through mentorship

At the heart of the REACH programme is its mentorship component, which pairs each girl with a professional woman who serves as her guide and role model.

The mentors, who come from diverse fields such as business, education and healthcare, bring a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to empowering young women.

This year, including migrant girls required mentors to adapt their approach to address cultural and language differences.

To prepare for this, the mentors underwent specialised training that emphasised strategies for supporting adolescent girls from diverse backgrounds, cultural sensitivity and ensuring the protection and well-being of their mentees.

Ria Carrera-Toney, one of the mentors – a human-rights advocate and creative – reflected on the inclusion of migrant girls, sharing that she appreciated the opportunity to learn about the interests of the girls, local and migrants, as this reminded her "of our common humanity, regardless of our individual life situation."

Officially begun on December 7, 2024, the mentor-mentee relationships quickly began to flourish, promising mutual enrichment.

Describing her own experience as enriching, Carrera-Toney felt inspired by the mentees’ willingness to share their hope and concerns about their current situation and possibilities for their future.

Celebrating success, looking ahead

The collaboration with IOM was a pivotal aspect of this year’s programme.

AFETT was not only afforded the resources to expand the programme to include migrant girls but was also able to leverage IOM’s expertise in protecting and integrating vulnerable populations.

At the closing ceremony, Desery Jordan-Whiskey, officer-in-charge, IOM, underscored the impact of this type of collaboration, saying the programme’s success shows what can be achieved when organisations and communities work together.

"We (IOM) are proud to have been part of this journey," she said.

The impact of the programme extends beyond the girls and their mentors. The parents and families of the mentees played a pivotal role in the programme’s success and attended the closing ceremony, with some sharing their pride in the changes they have witnessed in their girls.

As these girls move forward, they carry with them the lessons they’ve learned, the confidence to dream and an expanded circle of support. With their mentors continuing to guide them over the next six-12 months, they now have the tools and support to chase their dreams and overcome challenges.

For AFETT, the success of the REACH programme marks only the beginning of an ongoing journey.

As the organisation continues to innovate and expand, its impact on TT’s young women promises to be both profound and lasting.

This article was submitted by the Association of Female Executives of TT (AFETT).

AFETT is a non-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, training and business development.

Ask AFETT is brought to you by the Research and Public Advocacy team and addresses issues and concerns of executive and entrepreneurial professionals.