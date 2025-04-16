Le Hunte: More political shifts coming

Robert Le Hunte. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

FORMER PNM vice-chairman Robert Le Hunte says it is possible people could expect more changes on the political landscape before the April 28 general election.

Le Hunte made this comment in reference to former UNC member attorney Larry Lalla, SC, joining the PNM and former PNM attorney general John Jeremie endorsing UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In a statement on April 16, Le Hunte said people have consistently asserted their constitutional right to choose which political party they support.

"The recent celebration among PNM members following the defection of high-ranking UNC officials, such as Mr Lalla, underscores our unwavering commitment to individual choice."

Le Hunte said in examining such political transitions, "it's easy to understand UNC officials coming over to the PNM as PNM being the party in government."

But he added it is also interesting to see PNM members, particularly those who served in a PNM cabinet, "leaving their party while in government to support an opposition party openly."

Jeremie endorsed Persad-Bissessar at a UNC meeting in Penal on April 14.

Another former PNM government minister, Kennedy Swaratsingh, endorsed her at a UNC town hall meeting last month.

Le Hunte said the appointment of Stuart Young as prime minister has decisively shattered the glass ceiling in the PNM.

"This pivotal change not only expands the PNM's appeal to a broader spectrum of the population but also empowers those who were previously constrained to explore new political avenues with confidence."

Le Hunte hinted there could be significant movements and strategic announcements from all corners of the political landscape as April 28 approaches.

He expected each individual will passionately exercise their right to choose what they believe to be in the country's best interest.

"I respect every individual’s right to make the choices that align with their conscience."

Le Hunte believed Jeremie would have given serious thought before publicly endorsing Persad-Bissessar.

"Therefore, I respect his decision."

In February, Lalla resigned from the UNC, expressing his disagreement with the direction the party was taking under Persad-Bissessar.

Lalla raised questions about Persad-Bissessar's physical and mental health and her decision-making.

Persad-Bissessar, he continued, stopped being interested in winning elections since 2015 and became more interested in her political self-preservation.

Lalla said this was evident in the people Persad-Bissessar has been selecting as candidates for UNC stronghold seats since 2015.

He described those people as a "political insurance list" who will ensure that when the UNC loses the election, there will be no one who will seek to remove her opposition leader.

In his address in Penal on April 14, Jeremie said, "I stand to gain nothing for myself."

Jeremie described Persad-Bissessar and himself as patriots before he endorsed her.

He promised to vote for the UNC on April 28.

Jeremie also asked people to ignore race talk during the election campaign.

In a judgment on June 27, 2022, the Privy Council questioned the administration of justice under Jeremie as AG in relation to various fraud and corruption offences arising out of the Piarco Airport scandal in the 1990's while the UNC was in government.

Jeremie was AG from November 2003- November 2007 and again from May 2009- May 2010.

The Privy Council questioned whether the failure of one of the Piarco matters to proceed was a case where the scales of justice were broken and not merely tilted.

On April 15, former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi said Jeremie needs to publicly explain whether the positions he took in prosecuting UNC members when he was AG have changed now that he endorsed Persad-Bissessar.

He also observed Jeremie featured in a Privy Council condemnation in relation to the Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar matter.

In a ruling on March 24, the Privy Council affirmed that Ayers-Caesar was wrongfully pressured into resigning by the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC), led by Chief Justice Ivor Archie, declaring her removal unconstitutional.

Jeremie reportedly served as an attorney to Archie for part of that matter.