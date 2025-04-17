TTAL CEO: Success of women in tourism vital

Desiree Hackett-Murray, certified financial advisor, UTC, left; Shelly Trim, administrator, Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation; Carol-Ann Birchwood James, owner of Canoe Bay Beach Resort and former president of the THTA; Tashia Grace Burris, Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation; Dalia Jerry, chairman of TTAL; and Sandra Orr-Toney, CEO of TTAL, at HER Forum on March 27. -

Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) CEO Sandra Orr-Toney said the success of female stakeholders in tourism augurs well for the entire industry.

"When women in tourism succeed, our entire tourism sector will reap the benefits,” she said during a business-mixer hosted in partnership with the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Association, and the TT Chamber's Tobago Division, on March 27 at Comfort Inn and Suites, Scarborough.

Orr-Toney reaffirmed TTAL’s commitment to empowering women in tourism through Honouring, Empowering, Revolutionising – HER, a campaign dedicated to showcasing, connecting and advancing businesswomen and entrepreneurs across Tobago’s vibrant tourism and hospitality industry.

This event brought together female entrepreneurs, industry leaders, government representatives and potential investors in an engaging, stakeholder-focused setting with the aim of strengthening business connections and expanding market opportunities for women in tourism.

She made note of the importance of creating opportunities for women in tourism to thrive.

"From visionary entrepreneurs to trailblazers who have broken barriers, these women have not only transformed the way we experience the world, but have opened doors for other women entrepreneurs and also paved the way for future generations of women to follow their lead.

"So through this tourism women’s forum, as we reflect on their incredible achievements and success, let us remember that their journeys are not just stories of individual success, but of collective empowerment. They have shown us that the future of tourism is brighter, more inclusive, and full of possibilities when women lead the way."

TTAL’s chair Dalia Jerry pointed out the important role women play in building a more resilient and sustainable tourism industry, while also reaffirming the agency’s commitment to fostering greater collaboration and meaningful connections between stakeholders, which are essential for industry growth and long-term success.

The women also benefited from inspiring presentations delivered by influential women in the industry such as Caribbean Tourism Organisation secretary general Dona Regis-Prosper, Parks International CEO Janet Parks, Mount Irvine Bay Resort executive chairman Jacqueline Yorke-Westcott along with Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) financial adviser Desiree Hackett-Murray.

Among the topics included innovation, entrepreneurship, financial management, sustainable tourism and community-based initiatives.

These discussions provided valuable strategies that are essential for business growth and development, equipping attendees with the insights needed to navigate challenges and leverage opportunities within Tobago’s evolving tourism landscape.

Hackett-Murray in her presentation emphasised the importance of initiatives such as the HER Forum.

She said, "HER Forum educates, empowers and builds networking opportunities for female entrepreneurs in Tobago."

This, she said, goes beyond a gender initiative as participants walked away inspired, equipped with tools to access funding, practical skills to grow and refine their businesses and deeper connections for future collaboration.

"This is a strategic investment in the economic, social and cultural future of tourism in Tobago," she said. "Investing in women doesn’t just change one life – it transforms families, communities and the future of this island. These create a ripple effect as women are likely to take these benefits back to their families, businesses and communities."