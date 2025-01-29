UTT, MIC earn big wins in All Sectors Netball premier division

UTT goalkeeper Kielle Connelly (C) catches the rebound above Jabloteh goal attack Jeselle Navarro (R) during the Courts All Sectors Netball Premiership league at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena on January 25, in Tacarigua. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) and MIC Institute of Technology recorded convincing wins when Courts All Sectors Netball League premiership action continued at Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua on January 25.

UTT’s Kalifa McCollin Lopez and Afeisha Noel had a field day, scoring 41 and 24 respectively, in a mighty 77-22 triumph over Jabloteh. Shaniya Morgan (12) also got on the UTT scoresheet while Jeselle Navarro (11), Abeni Taylor (ten) and Giselle Hobson (one) scored for Jabloteh.

MIC also dominated Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) 67-25 in the other premiership tie. Janeisha Cassimy scored 45 of her 53 attempts, Rehanna Ali scored 19 and Reeka Seerattan, three.

Scoring for UTC were Crystal Noel Cockburn (15), Liliah Matthews (eight) and Sanya Jarvis (two).

In championship division matches, UWI edged past UTT with a nail-biting 43-42 victory, Defence Force evaded Police 31-27 and while Bermudez baked Police Netball Youth Club 42-25.

And in the alternative category, TT Post dispatched Police 23-7 while UTT pulled off a 19-13 result against UTC.

Matches continue on January 30.