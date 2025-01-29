Suspect arrested in toddler Jereem George's death

BURNT TO DEATH: Jereem George, three. -

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man believed to have crucial information regarding the death of three-year-old Jereem George, who perished in a fire at his Windy Hill, Arouca home on January 23.

ACP Richard Smith told Newsday that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday morning.

A man, whom Jereem's mother knew well, went to the house shortly before midnight and tried to force his way inside. Geeniel George, Jereem’s mother, tried to stop him, but he overpowered her and gained entry.

In a panic, she ran next door to seek help from a male relative. However, when she returned, the house was already on fire. Jereem’s siblings escaped but he was unable to and died in the blaze. At the time, the child was asleep on a bed.

Police said the fire is being treated as an act of arson and detectives from the Homicide Investigations Bureau are investigating Jereem's death.

On January 27, relatives told Newsday the suspect had a history of violence and they described him as being “obsessed” with a relative of Jereem.

Relatives claimed they had filed three police reports against the man, but he was never apprehended. Relatives also said the suspect attacked a family member last July, leaving the victim hospitalised.

Newsday contacted one of George's relative on January 28 for comment on how they felt about the arrest.

The relative said while they are happy the man was in custody and is no longer a danger to the family, the cold, hard fact is that Jereem is gone.

"It have nothing to feel good about it because it have nothing we can do to bring back Jereem. They (the police) just have to do what they have to do now," said the relative during a brief interview over the phone.

Asked if the family has received counselling or assistance and who has contacted them, the relative said, "No counselling as yet. And I have no idea who has contacted us because it has been so much people."

Jereem's funeral is set for February 3 at the Bethel World Outreach Ministries in Arima from 9 am.