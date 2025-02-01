Suspect in three-year-old's fiery death found unresponsive in police cell

Jereem George, 3, who died during a fire at his home in Windy Hill, Arouca on January 23. -

THE man suspected of killing three-year-old Jereem George after he allegedly set a house on fire was found unresponsive in a police cell on January 31, police said.

The officers were able to resuscitate him, and an Emergency Health Service ambulance took him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, the suspect went to the Windy Hill, Arouca home of Jereem’s mother, Geeniel George, shortly before midnight on January 23 and tried to force his way inside.

George ran to a neighbour to seek help but returned to see her home on fire.

Jereem’s siblings escaped, but he was trapped and died in the fire.

The suspect was arrested on January 28.

The police said the 30-year-old man was being held at the Malabar Police Station, Arima.

Officers checked on him at 4.30 pm on January 31 and he was “fine,” but when they checked again at 5.15 pm, he was found hanging from his neck by a jersey, police said.