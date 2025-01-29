Reload, Acono into Norman's Windball Cricket League final

A Reload batsman looks to play a shot against More Fire during their Norman’s Windball Cricket League match, at Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua, on January 26. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

RELOAD and Acono Sauce team advanced to the premier division final of the Norman's Windball 12-over Cricket League with convincing wins in the semifinals at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua on January 26.

Reload limited More Fire to 40 all out as Keron Noreiga did the bulk of the damage with 3/4. Shone Davis and Sarfraz Ali bagged 2/7 and 2/4 respectively to add to More Fire's struggles.

Reload cruised to the target, closing on 44/2 in 6.4 overs to ease into the final with an eight-wicket win. Brandon Harrylochan cracked 21 and Kapil Harry chipped in with 13 not out.

In the other match Acono's Joshua Ramrattan picked up 2/20, but Sample Six posted a competitive 83/5 in 12 overs. Mickel Frederick hit 17 for Sample Six.

>

Hanuman Moonsammy continued his prolific form as he struck 36 to guide Acono to 84/1 in 9.2 overs. Roshan Sinanan took Acono over the line with an unbeaten 17.

In the over-40 division semifinals, Campari Anthrax Next Generation 40 defeated Bluffuzz by 44 runs and Monteco Drifters got past Afab Roofing Team Anthrax by 40 runs.

The champions will be crowned on February 2 when the finals are held.

Summarised scores:

Premier division

SAMPLE SIX 83/5 (12 overs) (Mickel Frederick 17, Jonathan Narine 13; Joshua Ramrattan 2/20) vs ACONO SAUCE TEAM 84/1 (9.2 overs) (Hanuman Moonsammy 36, Roshan Sinanan 17 not out). Acono won by nine wickets.

MORE FIRE 40 (12 overs) (Brian Christmas 10; Keron Noreiga 3/4, Shone Davis 2/7, Sarfraz Ali 2/4). vs RELOAD 44/2 (6.4 overs) (Brandon Harrylochan 21, Kapil Harry 13 not out; Johnathan Bhim 2/18). Reload won by eight wickets.

Over-40 division:

CAMPARI ANTHRAX NEXT GENERATION FORTY 120/6 (12 overs) (Marlon Moonsammy 39, Kapil Harry 39, Ryan Baksh 21; Anil Ragoonath 3/21) vs BLUFFUZZ 76/5 (12 overs) (Neil Balroop 15, Kerwin Gonzales 12). Next Generation won by 44 runs.

>

MONTECO DRIFTERS 96/4 (12 overs) (Hospedales Singh 28 not out, Dave Baboolal 20; Safraz Laloo 2/17) vs AFAB ROOFING TEAM ANTHRAX 56/7 (12 overs) (S Laloo 11; Ryan Valentine 3/5). Drifters won by 40 runs.