Southern Games 2025 cancelled

Participants take part in the girls’ under-15 80-metre dash during the Southern Games, Skinner Park, San Fernando, on March 16, 2024. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Southern Games 2025 has been cancelled.

A statement from games chairman Anthony Comissiong on April 24 said that, “due to circumstances beyond our control and numerous postponements, the Southern Games organising committee took a decision to cancel the 2025 edition.”

The games was originally scheduled to take place at Skinner Park in San Fernando on April 26.

Comissiong apologised to “each and every patron, vendor, supplier, athlete and cyclist who normally participate in the Games for any inconvenience caused with this cancellation, but this unfortunate event was beyond our control.”

In 2024, Southern Games made a welcome return to the local track and field and cycling competitive schedule after a four-year hiatus owing to the pandemic. However, its second post-pandemic edition is now off the schedule.

Comissiong said the committee now looks forward to their upcoming road cycling event in San Fernando, and road athletics race in Marabella, scheduled for Independence Day (August 31) weekend.