No manual for parenting

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR:

The blessings of parenthood dawn,

We are gifted with children, a blessing we're drawn.

Yet no guide manual is supplied by God with each precious life,

For each child is distinct, a tale filled with strife.

>

God did share the Good Book, filled with wisdom profound,

Leading us through struggles, where hope can be found.

With a son and a daughter, or maybe just one,

We traverse through the seasons, the lessons begun.

From preschool's sweet giggles to wisdom's embrace,

Through primary school years, as they join the race.

Then comes the moment when they venture to learn,

With hopes in their hearts, for the future they yearn.

Yet as the years pass, the shifts start to show,

>

We find ourselves facing what they now outgrow.

From toddlers to teens, they shift in a flash,

And we grapple to grasp the thoughts that they stash.

Their friends take the stage, with the laughter they share,

While we, once their heroes, now linger in air.

Road trips feel quieter, with spaces once filled,

As they spread their wings, chasing dreams unfulfilled.

We witness their flight on ambitions they've grown,

Spending weekends with friends in a life of their own.

>

Yet through this transition, we must find our role,

As their grounding support, with love as our goal.

For life is a journey, with twists and with turns,

And through every hardship, our love always yearns.

As devoted parents, we work to perceive,

With open hearts waiting, and arms to believe.

In the fabric of life, spun with faith and with care,

We release our concerns, letting go of despair.

For God holds the vision, a plan still concealed,

>

And we trust that the values will flourish and yield.

So we adapt to the changes, welcoming the flow,

Finding joy in the moments, as life starts to grow.

In this rhythm of living, let love be our stance,

For parenting’s a journey, a beautiful chance.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

parent