Where is 'water for all' in Morvant?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I write to express the profound distress and quite frankly, the outrage, being felt by residents of Morvant and Laventille who have been grappling with an inadequate and unreliable water supply for several months.

The promise of "water for all," a mantra often touted in the politics, rings hollow for those of us whose taps frequently run dry.

The crux of the issue lies in the non-functioning pumps that are crucial for pushing water to our communities. This is particularly distressing for residents of four-story apartment units who, through no fault of their own, lack individual water storage tanks.

We are quite literally at the mercy of a system that is failing us.

The current reality is a disruptive and stressful existence dictated by the sporadic and often nocturnal distribution of water. Imagine the daily struggle of juggling essential household tasks – washing, cleaning, cooking – in the dead of night when water finally becomes available. This is not a sustainable way to live. It is a constant source of anxiety and hardship.

It is particularly galling to witness government, HDC and WASA officials frequently embarking on overseas trips, where, I can only presume, they experience the simple convenience of readily available water at every turn.

One cannot help but question the purpose of such excursions when a fundamental necessity is being denied to a significant portion of the population back home. What message does this send?

Furthermore, one must ask: who benefits from this prolonged period of inadequate water supply? What are the excuses being offered for this unacceptable situation? Water is not a luxury; it is an essential requirement for basic hygiene, health and daily life.

The stark contrast between the water access enjoyed by many other parts of Trinidad and Tobago and the deprivation endured by Morvant and Laventille is deeply troubling.

We, the residents of Morvant and Laventille, demand immediate and effective action to rectify this unacceptable situation. We deserve a consistent and reliable water supply, day and night, just like any other community in this nation. The time for excuses is over; the time for tangible solutions is now.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

Morvant