Some questions for Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: In the face of multiple promises being made by government, it is instructive to ask yourselves the following:

Do we live in a safe environment? Or are children, men and women and the elderly living in constant fear?

Has national security effectively protected we the citizens?

Are you happy with the never-ending home invasions which have left some dead and others traumatised?

Are you satisfied with the answers you have received from the leadership?

Are your children comfortable with a PM not remembering the bullying phase in his life claiming he was just a teenager?

Did our women cringe when, in a hot-mic moment, he verbally ridiculed and abused TT's first woman PM in the Parliament chamber?

Will the PM include the term “zamie” in the new chapter for the SEA syllabus?

Are you happy with a government minister inciting supporters to bury an opponent in the Lopinot cemetery?

Were you happy when a former PM said an educated, black and decent former AG was a dog in the PNM?

Are young, honest people feeling insulted to the core when a leader ridiculed them for following their own intelligent choices which were not aligned with his party?

For ten years, ordinary citizens have had to beg to get US$100 a day, are you happy with this?

Where has the rest of the forex gone?

Are you happy with more potholes than smooth roads?

Are you happy with the porous borders?

Were you impressed with this recent state of emergency?

Where has the dragon flown off to?

It is highly likely that if given the mandate again, we would see that this so-called new chapter would be nothing more than the last ten chapters with the same actors, the same players and the same clowns in charge.

ANGELA PARTAP

Via e-mail