EBC's silence is deafening

EBC CEO Fern Narcis-Scope. -

THE EDITOR: The Elections and Boundaries Commission's (EBC) deafening silence on Foster Cummings’ claim is a threat to our democracy!

In any functioning democracy, the integrity of the electoral process is sacred. That trust hinges on the impartiality of the body that conducts elections. In Trinidad and Tobago, that body is the Elections and Boundaries Commission – a constitutionally protected institution meant to operate above the fray of party politics.

So when Foster Cummings, the PNM's candidate for La Horquetta/Talparo and Minister of Youth Development and National Service openly boasted while speaking at a political meeting, that the PNM had control over the release of the 2020 general election results, it struck at the heart of that public trust.

What is even more alarming than Cummings' statement itself was the EBC’s total and complete silence on the matter.

No denial.

No clarification.

No defence of its integrity.

Nothing!

The EBC’s silence is not just suspicious – it is downright deafening.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas