Man dead, other wounded in Couva shooting

- File photo

ONE man is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Esperanza Village, Couva, on the night of January 28.

The dead man has been identified only as Stephan, from Couva.

The police said the 22-year-old wounded man survived by hiding and pretending to be dead after being shot.

The police were told the shooting happened around 9 pm at a camp in a forested area off School Street. The two men were in the camp when four gunshots were fired.

Both began running, but were hit. They fell to the ground about ten feet apart, in some bushes.

Stephan was still alive and began complaining about intense pain.

After hiding for a while, both men fell asleep.

The survivor woke up at daybreak, found Stephan unresponsive and used Stephan’s cellphone to call the police.

Around 6.15 am on January 29, officers from the Central Division Task Force and Couva Police Station responded.

The injured man was taken to the Couva District Health Facility and was expected to be transferred to hospital.

DMO Dr Naresh Singh viewed the other man's body and ordered it removed to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, also responded.

The killer or killers remain at large.

Investigations are ongoing.

