Energy, transport companies collaborate to serve energy sector

Labidco chairman Dr Joseph Khan. - Photo courtesy Labidco

The National Energy Corporation (National Energy), La Brea Industrial Development Company (Labidco) and National Helicopter Services Limited (NHSL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a sustainable integrated inter-modal transportation ecosystem (SIITE).

A release from the three companies said the MOU was signed on January 24, and aims to create a more efficient and sustainable logistics network by integrating transport systems on the land, in the air, and on the seas to help address the energy sector’s transport needs.

The collaboration promises to modernise cargo and personnel transportation in the upstream sectors.

“SIITE seeks to deliver fast, reliable, and cost effective logistics solutions while reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” the release said.

National Energy chairman Joseph Khan said the initiative was another significant step in optimising the nation’s resources and services in the energy sector.

>

“By creating a seamless and integrated logistics ecosystem, SIITE will position TT as a leader in offshore logistics.”

He said the initiative would strengthen TT’s competitiveness along with supporting its sustainability goals.

NHSL chairman Larry Mc Intosh said streamlining logistics in the energy sector was crucial to its development.

“By integrating multiple modes of transport we are committed to transforming the logistics landscape ensuring that helicopter transportation plays a vital role in meeting the evolving needs of the industry.”