CoP assures safe election day, warns about offences

Acting CoP Junior Benjamin -

POLICE are fully prepared to ensure a safe, secure, and orderly environment for the April 28 general election.

Speaking with Newsday on Sunday, acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin outlined the police’s comprehensive election-day security plan.

He said police have been working closely with several agencies to guarantee a smooth electoral process.

“Thus far, everything is progressing nicely. All our officers and divisional commanders were already briefed, and we have persons already dispatched to all the various divisions to deal with the various polling stations.”

He explained from early on election morning, logistical teams will be deployed to ensure officers are well-supported and briefed.

He said every effort has been made to prepare for any eventualities.

“We also have all other systems in place to mitigate against all the possible allegations of any threats or anything that might want to hinder the integrity of the process. We are prepared for that as well,” he said.

In a statement on April 26, Benjamin said police received intelligence suggesting individuals were preparing to engage in activities aimed at influencing voter turnout.

The activities, classified as voter suppression, included offering inducements to sway voters, and the use of intimidation and threats to discourage or manipulate voters.

But gold commander for the election, acting DCP (Operations) Curt Simon, said the perpetrators’ plans were disrupted when the police revealed the intelligence.

“Persons could feel free to walk out of their homes, exercise their franchise and get back safe.”

Benjamin told Newsday a strong, visible presence would be seen throughout the country, with a "multi-agency approach" being adopted for the election.

This includes collaboration with the transit police, city police, and Defence Force.

“We are going to have additional presence on the roadways. You’re going to see it,” he said, adding that elite units including a dedicated Election Task Force, Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), and the Guard and Emergency Branch would also be on high alert.

He said police’s efforts are focused on ensuring free and fair elections and warned that any threats, regardless of the source, will be treated seriously.

'Smooth sailing' in Tobago

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police Oswain Subero said it has been “smooth sailing” regarding preparations for elections in Tobago.

“We have put in place and have the required number of officers to man the polling stations and have special patrols with the support of the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the island.”

He said there is also a plan in place to keep monitoring the island after polls have closed and anticipates an “incident-free” election.

“We will be monitoring the spaces occupied by the three major parties in Tobago and we have officers who are detailed to do that so we are looking forward to free and fair elections.”

Police ready for any threats

Newsday asked Benjamin about reports that a candidate received a death threat before going to campaign in his constituency last Friday.

He was hesitant to speak on the specifics of the matter, but Benjamin urged any candidate or voter who receives a threat to report it to the police immediately.

Asked if any special protection will be given to that candidate, Benjamin said “We are certainly going to be looking at all the candidates. If at any time anything of that has found, make a report and we will treat it accordingly.”

However, he was careful to stress the importance of impartiality.

“You have to be very careful with what we're doing within the police service so that it doesn't look like if we are favouring one person or party. We are going to ensure that whatever we do, it will be on a case-by-case basis.”

The Commissioner also revealed that manpower levels have been carefully managed to ensure sufficient coverage for election day.

Officers who were recalled from leave during the state of emergency (SoE) have not since been sent back on leave, allowing for a larger pool of officers to be available.

“We asked persons to manage their leave,” Benjamin said. “Some people are coming out for the elections so that we could have maximum participation of the police for the election process.”

CoP: Be mindful of election offences

He also called on citizens to be mindful of electoral laws and regulations and warned police would adopt a "no-nonsense" approach to enforcing these laws.

“The police service will be out in their numbers, and we are not there to burden anyone. We are there to ensure that we see that level of safety and security.”

Benjamin added, “We want persons to obey the electoral offences. There should be no liquor being sold, no influencing of votes, and no political colours being worn near the polling stations.”

He reminded the public about the critical regulations regarding polling stations and the need to respect the authority of polling agents.

“The police officers are not the ones in charge of the polling station. There’s going to be the polling agents, and they are the ones in charge. We are just there to give that level of support.”

Polling stations across the country open at 6 am and close at 6 pm.