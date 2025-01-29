Cop charged with raping child

- File photo

A policeman is expected to face a master in the High Court on January 28 charged with rape and other sexual offences against a child almost five years ago.

Officers from the Special Victims Department (SVD) in the Central Division arrested the 43-year-old constable on January 27 at his home in Chaguanas.

He is on suspension.

He is alleged to have committed the sexual offences for at least two years when the victim was still under ten years old.

In August 2020, the matter was reported to the Children’s Authority and the Child Protection Unit in the Central Division.

>

Supt Powder, ASPs Seecharan and Francis, Insp Jacob and Sgt Thompson of SVD co-ordinated an investigation which led to the arrest.

Acting Cpl Ramkissoon charged him with one count of sexual penetration, one count of serious indecency and one count of sexual touching of a child.