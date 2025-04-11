Truly dawn of new day at Licensing

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I take the liberty to speak on behalf of most drivers by saying that the words “convenience” and “Licensing” rarely belong in the same sentence. Let’s be honest – just the thought of visiting the Licensing Office often brings a wave of dread, tied to the anticipation of long lines, endless waiting, and less-than-pleasant customer service experiences.

That’s why I was genuinely pleased to hear about the government’s launch of the new online driver’s permit and certified copy renewal systems. These digital upgrades are long overdue and represent a big step forward in modernising how we access these services in TT.

For years citizens have been frustrated by slow service and unclear processes at the Licensing Division. I am excited that this new digital framework should allow us to renew and pay for our driver’s permits and receive certified copies from the comfort of our homes. Also, the addition of self-service kiosks for same-day certified copy processing is a smart and customer-friendly move.

This initiative has the potential to change how we interact with public services – saving time, reducing stress, and offering greater convenience to citizens. That said, I hope the system functions smoothly and is consistently updated and maintained.

Just as important, I encourage the Ministry of Works and Transport to complement these digital improvements by training customer service staff to communicate with empathy and professionalism, especially when dealing with the elderly and those who are less tech-savvy.

If the ministry stays the course and keeps embracing technology while improving face-to-face service, I believe we can start reshaping public perception of what to expect from government services.

Kudos to the Ministry of Works and Transport and all the partners involved in bringing this initiative to life. Let’s keep the momentum going.

J SIMON-GODDAR

via e-mail