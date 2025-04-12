EMA to test Noise Tracker TT app in Woodbrook

Minister of Planning and Development, Pennelope Beckles and Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus, centre, are greeted by Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland at the Environmental Management Authority's (EMA) Noise Tracker TT app launch at Fatima College Hall, Mucurapo Road, St James, on April 9. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has launched the first version of its Noise Tracker TT app. The first test of the application will be held in Woodbrook in May 2025.

Speaking at the launch of the app at a town hall meeting at Fatima College on April 9, EMA chairman Nadra Nathai-Gyan said the mobile app will measure noise pollution and enabling reporting. She said it will harness the power of citizen science in the ongoing fight against noise pollution.

“The app will allow users to report instances of noise pollution in real time. Not only does this streamline the reporting process, but it also provides relevant authorities with accurate and comprehensive data. Through this valuable information, we can better understand where noise pollution is most severe and take more targeted, effective action. The app will help identify hotspots of disturbance and assist in enforcing regulations where necessary.”

EMA representative Nadia Tewarie said the testing phase of the app from May 12-26 would feature several layers.

“The EMA will conduct spot checks on background noise levels during the day and night, using our noise meters. We will also collect data from selected locations during peak periods with noise meters. Simultaneously, data will be collected from citizens using the Noise Tracker TT app.”

She said the proposed study area would include portions of Ariapita Avenue, Tragarete Road, and areas of St Clair. She said the data collected by the EMA would be compared to that collected by the app.

“Data from the app will be used to identify noise hot spots in the study area. It will be used for more effective engagement with stakeholders and to support evidence-based noise management strategies. This exercise will encourage citizen science participation and empower the community as it relates to noise pollution, data collection and reporting.”

Tewarie said the data collected during the trial period would be collated and the resulting report would be shared with participants for feedback, which would then be used to improve the app before releasing it countrywide.

App developer Johnny Tiu, who was the winner of the Digital Transformation Ministry’s D’Hub Challenge, explained how the app would work. Users would sign up for an account and would be able to see the noise levels in their area, including registered events from people who would have applied for variations from the EMA. Users would send a report of excessive noise, with options for residential, construction, bars, events or fetes, and commercial, with a GPS locator marker and a recording of the noise levels. The app would also show the number and location of the nearest police station. Users would be able to see the status of their report and give feedback.

Digital Transformation Minister Hassel Bacchus requested a tutorial be done to assist people in using the app. He said younger people in the community needed to assist the older people with using the app.

Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland said the issue of noise pollution in the community had been going on too long.

“This initiative is not just about improving the quality of your lives as residents of Woodbrook, but ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents. Almost on each corner of Woodbrook, we have at least one person who is over the age of 80 years. Noise pollution affects those residents more acutely than you know, because when they don’t get their rest at night it affects their health. Other members of the community are faced with noise pollution, and this is unacceptable.

“Understanding the proximity to night life, busy roads, construction activities, it is not by chance that you have had the opportunity to be the pilot community project. I don’t want you to use it only with the stationary establishment, but when there are vehicles that must open their trunks and their doors and add to the noise, we want you to record it and report it to the police.”

Scotland said he was putting business owners in the area on notice that he intended to enforce the laws around the noise pollution rules. He said he had spoken to police about the common law right to abate nuisance.

He reminded that the law said people could have all the noise they wanted in their homes or businesses but once those outside were affected, that was where the law came into effect.

Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles said she had received many complaints from residents in Arima that when they call the police to a particular place, the volume goes down, and when the police leave, the volume goes back up.

“There are people who don’t even have basic sensitivity. I am always fascinated that there are people who will open their doors and put on music not only for themselves but loud enough for the entire street. We ask ourselves as individuals what is it that causes a person to decide that playing music for the whole street and really don’t care that it affects. It’s not just legislation or the app, we need to do some more research into cultural practices.”

She said collecting data will assist the EMA with making amendments to the noise pollution rules.

Bacchus said the app was the first solution developed and publicly launched to deal with issue of noise pollution. He said it was a partnership between the government and private sector and sought to increase the contribution of local developers.

Woodbrook Seventh-Day Adventist Church leader Eshean Arjoon asked at what distance measurements would be taken. He asked what could be done to curb malicious appliance.

Tewarie said the measurements should be taken either at the boundary of the property the noise was coming from or at the boundary of the person affected. She said an information sheet would be done with tips on how to take measurements. She said since people were using their phones, it would not be as technical as the EMA’s noise meters.

Bacchus said he hoped the people who would use the app to maliciously target people or organisations they disliked would be in the minority.

Resident Cecile George asked whether the app would detect the heavy bass rhythms that affect area residents.

EMA CEO Hayden Newton said the current noise pollution rules did not take music into account. He said the agency hoped the data collected would assist in amending the rules.

Digital Transformation Ministry adviser Devindra Ramnarine said the app would keep the GPS coordinates of the disturbance and would be sensitive to three-nine feet. He said the data would give the EMA tools and police evidence to target repeat offenders, sometimes publicly. He said because people have to register to use the app, people using it maliciously could also be noted.

Bacchus said technology was agnostic and could be used for good or bad. He said one reason the music trucks in Carnival were causing such problems was that the speakers were now more powerful than ever.

He said society was becoming noisier and a noise floor may have to be set, especially with increasing urban development.

Resident Joanne Chuckaree asked whether the police would be able to address noise complaints in real time.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rishi Singh said the police would act if called. He said this was his introduction to the app and he saw where it could be used as a data collection tools and improve avenues for deployment of officers, as well as prosecution. He said while currently it might not meet evidential thresholds, the data could give the police people and places to focus on.

Another resident said a campaign needed to be done to improve people’s consciousness when it came to respect for others as well as accountability.

“Interventions are more punitive than proactive. People see it as their right to party. They are oppositional in dealing with authority and have an attitude of ‘you can’t tell me what to do.’

“We need to fight for the country to be better.”