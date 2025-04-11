First Citizens elects new board of directors

Anthony Smart has been re-elected as chairman of First Citizens Group. -

THE First Citizens Group Financial Holdings Ltd (FCGFH) has re-elected Anthony Smart as chairman of the board.

A new board was elected during the third annual shareholder meeting at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain on April 8.

In a release on April 11, First Citizens said in addition to Smart, the directors re-elected to the board were Courtenay B Williams, Savitree Seepersad, Idrees Omardeen, Jayselle McFarlane, Troy Garcia and Colin Wharfe.

"They will continue to bring their expertise and leadership to guide the organisation for the next term ahead," the group said.

The agenda of the annual meeting included voting on the following resolutions:

– To re-elect directors,

– Receive and adopt the audited financial statements, and

– Re-elect PricewaterhouseCoopers as its auditors.

First Citizens said all resolutions were approved by shareholders.

During her presentation to shareholders, group CEO Karen Darbasie said effective March 21, 2025, the shares of the remaining subsidiaries of First Citizens Bank Ltd were transferred from the bank to FCGFH.

The subsidiaries are: First Citizens Financial Services (St Lucia) Ltd and First Citizens Costa Rica SA.

Darbasie provided insights into the group’s performance and strategic direction, outlining the organisation’s approach to better serve customers and continue to positively impact communities.

"I am pleased to report to our shareholders the group’s profitability, progress and projections as a result of the dedication and hard work of my First Citizens team."

