[UPDATED] Rifle among 4 guns seized by cops in Morvant, Cunupia

The gun and ammunition seized by police in the Cunupia exercise. -

A manhunt is one for a suspect who dropped a loaded rifle during a police chase in Morvant on April 11.

Police said during an anti-crime operation in the district they saw a man running into a building and gave chase.

In one of the rooms, police said they recovered an AR15 rifle and two handguns along with a quantity of ammunition.

A warrant has been issued for the suspect's arrest.

In a separate raid, officers from the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) arrested a man and seized a gun along with several rounds of ammunition during an anti-crime exercise in the Cunupia district on April 11.

>

According to a police statement issued on April 12, officers received a tip-off, and CDTF officers from Area North, led by Sgt Samuel, along with members of the Defence Force, intercepted a grey Mazda 3 near Flirt’s Bar on Jerningham Road.

They searched the car and found a revolver containing six rounds of .38 calibre ammunition. The driver, a resident of Bridal Road, Cunupia, was immediately arrested.

Police later searched the suspect’s home, where they reportedly found nine rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, 15 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, a pistol magazine and a holster.

PC Abraham is continuing investigations.

This story was originally published with the headline Cunupia man held with gun, ammo and has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

POLICE from the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) arrested a man and seized a gun along with several rounds of ammunition during an anti-crime exercise in the Cunupia district on April 11.

According to a police statement on April 12, officers received a tip-off, officers of the CTDF Area North, led by Sgt Samuel, along with members of the Defence Force, intercepted a grey Mazda 3 near Flirt’s Bar on Jerningham Road.

They searched the car and found a revolver with six rounds of .38 calibre ammunition. The driver, a resident of Bridal Road, Cunupia, was arrested.

>

Police later searched the suspect’s home, where they reportedly found nine rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, 15 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, a pistol magazine and a holster.

PC Abraham is continuing investigations.