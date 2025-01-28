WI players can't bat to save their lives

Kraigg Brathwaite in action. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: If we told any of those West Indies top-order players that if they lose their wickets when batting they will die, they will all die, because I swear they can't bat to save their lives.

The WI should have won the series against Pakistan. The record should have said our first Test series win against Pakistan since 1980. It should not have been a drawn series. WI must dominate Asian oppositions.

I reference the batting collapses in the second Test against Bangladesh and the second test against South Africa before that where we were within touching distance of clinching victory and we just capitulated, owing to a lack of responsibility.

In the second Test against Pakistan, the batters nine to 11 did well, but that's not their job. That should be the icing on the cake after a couple of half centuries and centuries by the guys above.

Kraigg Brathwaite's half ton gave enough collateral for Jomel Warrican and company to do the damage and that's what we have been crying out for – for players to take some responsibility.

>

We must not accept losing the first match, come out all guns blazing in the second, and cutting it close in the third. We should go for the kill from the minute the plane touches down or when the bus arrives at the ground.

And a Shamar Josephesque performance could win us the World Test Championship at Lords against Australia.

Further, it is a series like the one against Pakistan that would make us get three or more Test matches in a series. A two-match series is not a proper tour.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas