Don't make it harder for travellers

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I read with interest the recent letter proposing that TT implements visa requirements for citizens of countries that require our citizens to obtain visas. While I understand the call for reciprocity, I respectfully disagree with the suggestion and believe we need to take a more pragmatic view.

TT is heavily reliant on foreign exchange, and tourism is one of the key sectors that contributes to this. Imposing visa requirements on citizens of high-income countries like the US, UK, and Canada may appear fair on the surface, but the reality is that it could deter potential visitors and reduce valuable inflows of foreign currency.

In today’s global tourism market, travellers have endless options. If it becomes cumbersome or expensive to enter TT, tourists may simply choose to visit neighbouring Caribbean destinations that do not require a visa. This would put us at a disadvantage and directly impact local businesses, from hotels and tour operators to restaurants and market vendors, who depend on tourism dollars.

Our focus should be on making it easier, not harder, for visitors to come to our shores. While fairness in international policy is important, we must balance principle with practicality. The goal should be to grow our tourism industry, not create barriers to it.

TERRENCE NANLAL

via e-mail