Political payout?

The four divers who died in an accident at Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd's Pointe-a-Pierre facility in February 2022. From left: Kazim Ali Jnr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban. -

THE EDITOR: The $5 million ex-gratia payout to the families affected by the Paria diving tragedy is a moment of deep emotion – and deep division.

As an independent observer I cannot help but ask the question in the minds of many: Is this an act of compassion or a calculated political move in the heat of election season?

SIMON WRIGHT

via e-mail