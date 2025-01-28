Take fete at Panorama to the back

NORTH STAND ACTION: Tuff Tours rhythm section kept patrons at Pan Trinbago's Savannah Party for Panorama semifinals busy in the north stand at Carnival City, Queen's Park Savannah.

THE EDITOR: The mercenary Pan Trinbago’s quest to exclude pan lovers from Panorama continues unabated.

One would think that after last year’s fiasco, that left ticket holders outside, fire officers throwing their hands up and letting people populate all the restricted spaces, and general upset and mayhem, someone would see some sense, and not just cents.

Panorama is not a fete. It is a serious competition and there should be respect for the players and their supporters.

For over 45 years our family and friends have met in the same spot, every single year, to enjoy the competition. Only last year to be bullied to move, berated by an extremely rude woman from Pan Trinbago, and police being called by said fiend. We did not move.

Let the corporate entities and their sycophants take their fete to the courtyard behind the North Stand. Let them set up their tents, bars, food stations, waiters in that area and leave the pan lovers free to enjoy the competition.

>

In addition, put the rhythm sections in the back too. We would like to hear the music the band is about to play.

It is 2025, this decay of culture for greed needs to stop. Where is the Minister of Culture in all of this?

R CHANDLEUR

Diego Martin