'Naps', CIC look to stay perfect in SSCL premiership

In this March 12, 2024 file photo, Presentation College Chaguanas players celebrate a wicket, in their match against Presentation College San Fernando in the SSCL final, at Presentation College Grounds. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

NAPARIMA College and St Mary’s College hope to remain perfect when round two of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership continues at five venues on January 28.

Both teams produced victorious round one results on January 21 and will aim to bring an end to each other’s positive start when they lock horns at Lewis Street in San Fernando from 9 am.

“Naps” defeated city rivals and 2023 winners Presentation College in their opening contest and will be hoping to continue when they host CIC at home.

Likewise, St Mary’s cruised to a commanding 127-run win over Toco in their first match of the season, and are equally intent on extending their record to two wins in as many matches.

In the previous matches, Naps were guided by Aadi Ramsaran’s knock of 43 while CIC's Mikaeel Ali struck 41 and Josiah Nicolls snagged an impressive 5/19.

Defending SSCL premier champions Presentation College, Chaguanas, are also expected to maintain their winning stride when they host league newcomers ASJA Boys San Fernando at the school grounds in Chaguanas.

“Pres” trumped Hillview by 77 runs last week, while ASJA’s opening test against Vishnu Boys College was called off owing to a waterlogged outfield at Clarke Road, Penal.

Meanwhile, 2023 winners Presentation College San Fernando plan to bounce back from the opening loss against Naps when they meet St Benedict’s College at Hermitage Grounds in La Romaine.

Benedict’s played well in their first match to defeat Fatima by 44 runs.

At Fatima College Grounds in Mucurapo, the home team also intend to secure their first win when Toco comes to town.

Additionally, Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College get their campaign under way when they meet Hillview College at Honeymoon Park in El Dorado.