Makeda Bain cops Barbados Jr Tennis U14 doubles crown

Trinidad and Tobago junior tennis player Makeda Bain. - Newsday File Photo

Trinidad and Tobago’s Makeda Bain teamed up with Surinamese Cybelle Ferrier to capture the Barbados Junior International Tennis Tournament girls’ under-14 doubles title in St Michael on April 9.

The top-seeded pair defeated the second-ranked duo of TT’s Cherdine Sylvester and St Kitts and Nevis’ Shreya Rawat 6-4 in the opening set but lost the second 3-6.

The TT/Suriname team, however, bounced back in the tie-break to seal a 10-5 triumph.

Bain, also seeded at the top in the U14 singles, goes for another crown on April 10, from 9 am, when she faces off against compatriot Cyra Ramcharan in the title match.

TT players Christopher Khan and Oliver Harrigan also go for gold in the boys’ U14 doubles final, but from opposing ends, as the former is teamed up with Nicaraguan Mateo Gutierrez, and the latter, with Bajan Zane Kirton.

This trophy match takes place Kirton gets enough rest following his boys’ U14 singles final versus Gutierrez. Khan and Kirton defeated TT pair Jack Brown and Josiah Hills 7-5, 7-6 in the double semi-final on April 9.

In the boys U14 single semis, Kirton defeated Khan 6-4, 6-2 while Gutierrez beat Brown 6-2, 6-3.

Teihja Wellington also finished second in group one of the girls’ U12 singles after winning two of her three matches. Wellington got past St Kitts and Nevis’ Alyella Maynard 4-0, 4-0; bettered Bajan Ava Warner 4-2, 4-1 and lost to Briella Lake (St Kitts and Nevis) 3-5, 3-5.

In group two of the boys’ U12 singles, TT’s Christian Duncan lost all three matches. Duncan, however, was also expected to vie for top honours in the U12 doubles as he and partner Tzuriel Percival defeated Bajan duo Aiden Bridgeman and Dominic Cadogan 4-0, 4-0 in the semis.