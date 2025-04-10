'Pres' vs 'Pres' for spot in Intercol T20 final

St Mary’s College’s Khalfani Wiltshire bowls against Toco Secondary during their Seconday School Cricket League Intercol T20 match at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain on April 3, 2025. - Faith Ayoung

IT does not get much bigger than "Pres" versus "Pres" in Secondary Schools cricket. Presentation College San Fernando and Presentation College Chaguanas will lock horns in the semifinals of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Intercol T20 competition at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva, on April 10, at 6 pm.

The schools have a rivalry going back decades, with students and past students sharing banter about who is the best Presentation. Both cricket teams have been showing their quality over the last two seasons, winning the three competitions up for grabs.

"Pres" San Fernando are the defending T20 champions and Chaguanas have won the last two 50-over premier division league titles.

Both teams recorded comfortable victories in the T20 quarterfinals last week.

At the Balmain Recreation Ground in Couva, Aadian Racha had a strong game to lead San Fernando to a seven-wicket win over Vishnu Boys' Hindu College. After limiting Vishnu to 144/7 in 20 overs batting first, the defending champs responded with 149/3 in 18.3 overs. Racha took 2/24 and scored 44 not out off 18 balls.

Chaguanas were equally impressive in their win over Fatima College at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

"Pres" posted 146/4 in 20 overs, before restricting Fatima to 108/6 to seal a 38-run win and book a place in the semifinals. Luke Ali cracked 68 to lead the batting for Presentation and Fareez Ali picked up 4/22.

Chaguanas cricket manager Roland Hosein said his players are hungry for the title as the T20 crown has eluded them for more than a decade. On April 9, Hosein said, "We have not won that for a long time and this is one trophy we really want to win...is the Intercol we really want to win."

Chaguanas have come out on top of their rivals in recent meetings.

"We are feeling quietly confident of our chances," Hosein said. "We have had the better of them for the last couple of times we played them. Both teams know each other well and I think we have an idea of how we are supposed to go about playing our game tomorrow."

Hosein said every game a different player has been stepping up to the plate. "To be honest it has been an all round effort so far. There is no one standout player, so at certain points different players have stepped up."

In the first semifinal at NCC, St Mary's College will play Naparima College at 1.30 pm. "Naps" will try to keep St Mary's openers Jesse Sookwah and Ryan Yearwood quiet as the batsmen have been tormenting bowlers in the competition. In the round of 16 against Preysal Secondary, the pair put on over 190 runs for the first wicket.

Aadi Ramsaran has been in prolific form for Naparima. In the quarterfinals against Hillview College, Ramsaran took 2/27 and struck 37. Earlier in the competition, he made 66 against Manzanilla Secondary.