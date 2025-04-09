Trinidad and Tobago netballers stay unbeaten at Jean Pierre tourney

Trinidad and Tobago Girls U16 Netball team practice against the Spartom's Netball Club, Mandela Park, St Clair on April 3. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The Trinidad and Tobago netballers won their second game in as many matches at the Caribbean Netball Association 21st Jean Pierre tournament, being played at the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex in Wildey, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Following an opening 30-19 win over Grenada on April 7, TT were victorious again with a 34-6 victory over Antigua and Barbuda on April 8 in the Under-16 tournament.

Makayla Grant did the bulk of the scoring for TT, converting 17 off 22 attempts. Natalia Chapman also had a solid game for TT, scoring ten of 14 shots and Zweditu Alexander completed seven of ten shots.

TT vice-captain Adannaya Martin, speaking to the media in Barbados after the win over Antigua and Barbuda, said, "I think our biggest challenge would be Barbados. I am looking forward to that challenge because I know my team can rise to the occasion and come out with the trophy."

Host team Barbados and St Lucia have also made convincing starts in the competition with back-to-back wins. Barbados eased their way to a 46-7 win over Antigua and Barbuda in the opening game of the tournament on April 6 and then defeated Dominica 40-16 on April 7.

On April 7, St Lucia got past Antigua and Barbuda 31-7 and then came away with a 35-19 victory over Dominica on April 8.

The teams had a rest day on April 9 with action resuming on April 10.

The six teams competing are TT, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, Grenada and Dominica.

Results:

April 6

Barbados 46-7 Antigua and Barbuda

Grenada 34-19 Dominica

April 7

TT 30-19 Grenada

St Lucia 31-7 Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados 40-16 Dominica

April 8

St Lucia 35-19 Dominica

TT 34-6 Antigua and Barbuda

Fixtures:

Grenada vs Antigua/Barbuda, 5.30 pm

Dominica vs TT, 6.45 pm

Barbados vs St Lucia, 8 pm

