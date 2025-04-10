Raiders, Surfers share BagoT10 title after abandoned final

Best Choice Transportation Mt Irvine Surfers allrounder Shatrughan Rambaran (L) and Comfort Inn Pirate's Bay Raiders coach Brian Browne (R) receive the Dream11 BagoT10 trophy at Shaw Park, Tobago on April 6. Photo courtesy Tobago Cricket Association -

PERSISTENT rain had the last say on the final day of the 2025 Dream11 BagoT10 Blast in Shaw Park, Tobago on April 6 as Comfort Inn Pirate’s Bay Raiders and Best Choice Transportation Mt Irvine Surfers shared the title when their final was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Fuelled by the power-hitting of West Indies opener and tournament MVP Evin Lewis, and the allround exploits of veterans Marlon Richards and Navin Stewart, the Raiders finished the round-robin phase atop the standings with 17 points.

The Raiders rattled off eight wins in their ten matches, with a solitary loss against Sheppard’s Inn No Man’s Land Explorers, to go along with a no result against the third-placed Best Choice Transportation Pigeon Point Skiers.

Raiders weren’t able to flex their muscles in the final, though, and shared a $75,000 winning purse with the Surfers, who finished second in the round-robin phase with 14 points.

The Surfers notched seven wins in the tourney, and when their eliminator match with Pigeon Point was called off because of rain, they were elevated to the final.

The left-handed Lewis lit up the competition with 425 runs from seven innings, including a pair of breathtaking centuries against last year’s champions Jaggesar Group of Companies Store Bay Snorkelers.

Meanwhile, Kirstan Kallicharan was the competition’s second-leading scorer and the Surfers’ best batsman with a return of 374 runs from ten innings.

Surfers’ left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul led the bowling charts with 14 wickets, while his teammate Shatrughan Rambaran and Snorkelers off-spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar grabbed ten wickets apiece.

Pigeon Point were awarded $30,000 for their third-place finish.