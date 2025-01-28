Minister urges people affected by gender-based violence to seek help

Ayanna Webster-Roy. - File photo

A government minister has expressed deep sorrow over reports of violence against women and children, particularly the recent tragic deaths of a three-year-old boy in Arouca and a mother of two in Williamsville.

A statement on January 27 from Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, urged people to seek help.

"My sympathies are with the families of Sunita Ram and Jareem George as they mourn the untimely loss of their loved ones.

"I felt much dismay and a heavy heart upon learning that they were reportedly victims in separate cases of gender-based violence (GBV)," the statement said.

"In light of these heartbreaking incidents, it is clear that our women and children continue to be targets of domestic violence. As a nation, we must stand together and say no to all forms of violence, both on the individual and community levels."

On January 23, Jareem was killed in the family's home at Windy Hill, Arouca, after a man set the house ablaze. The boy's three siblings and his mother managed to escape. The suspect is on the run from the police.

On the night of January 26, Ram, 56, of Harbargain, was shot dead by her husband, 65, who turned the gun on himself.

The minister urged everyone who had been affected by GBV to seek help. She added that by doing that, it could put a stop to all forms of abuse.

She reminded the country that there were avenues of support available.

"If anyone's life is in danger or threatened, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-SAVE (7283), the police at 999, the Victim and Witness Support Unit of the police service at 612-0301 extension 13552-13554) or the HIV Helpline at 800-4448.

"For support on matters of child abuse, people can call the Children's Authority Hotline at 996 or 800-2014 or Childline at 131 or 800-4321."

To access available support services for men and boys, people can email to mens.bureau@gov.tt.