Drowned teen's body found on Palo Seco beach

FOUND: Drowned Santa Flora man Justin Thomas. -

TWO days after a 19-year-old man got into difficulties while bathing at sea and disappeared under the water in Palo Seco, his body has been found.

Santa Flora resident Justin Thomas's body was discovered around 8.10 am on January 28 by members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) led by Vallence Rambharat.

A WhatsApp message from Rambharat, which was also shared on the HSRT Facebook page, said the search resumed at 6 am.

The post also added, “The location where Justin’s body was found has no cell or data service and efforts are being made to inform the police service.

"We extend our commiserations to his family at this time. Sleep in peace.”

Video footage showed a woman believed to be a relative of the teen weeping uncontrollably on the shore, with Rambharat comforting her.

Thomas was believed to have drowned on the morning of January 26 at Sobo Beach in Palo Seco. He and some friends had been swimming when they encountered strong currents.

While his friends managed to swim ashore, Thomas disappeared under the water and efforts to find him were unsuccessful.

The youngest of five siblings, Thomas was an experienced swimmer and was familiar with the beach.

The South Western Division police, the Coast Guard and the HSRT were notified shortly after Thomas disappeared.

On January 28, Rambharat confirmed that the body had been found about three kilometres west of where Thomas was last seen.