"Culture of instant gratification in Trinidad and Tobago"

THE EDITOR: The pervasive culture of instant gratification is a growing concern in TT, and it is driving many of the challenges we face as a society.

The preference for quick rewards over long-term growth has permeated every layer of our society, from the classroom to the boardroom, and it poses a direct threat to our social and economic stability.

The clearest example is the alarming rise in crime. In 2024, TT recorded over 600 murders – a grim reminder of the consequences of impulsive actions.

Many of these crimes are rooted in the desire for immediate gain. Young individuals faced with limited opportunities and lured by fast cash turn to theft, fraud, and even violent crimes.

The proliferation of social media has exacerbated this issue, where youths often seek validation through risky behaviour, some even glorifying illegal activities for fleeting online fame.

Our economic struggles further highlight the dangers of instant gratification. Many citizens have adopted a "live for today" mindset, prioritising short-term consumption over savings or investment.

The Central Bank reports that household debt now exceeds 50 per cent of GDP, leaving many families financially vulnerable.

This financial recklessness is mirrored in government practices, where short-term political promises often override long-term developmental goals, leaving critical sectors like education and healthcare grossly underfunded.

Education is another casualty. The demand for instant results has diluted the quality of learning.

Students, accustomed to instant answers from the internet, often lack critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Teachers face increasing difficulty instilling discipline and patience, as children struggle to focus on long-term academic goals.

To address these issues, we must adopt a long-term strategy that begins in early childhood and permeates all aspects of society. Here's how:

Reforming education to

instil patience, discipline

Our education system must focus on teaching delayed gratification as a core life skill.

Simple exercises, such as reward-based tasks or projects requiring sustained effort can help students understand the value of perseverance.

The government could also integrate emotional intelligence training into the curriculum, teaching students how to manage impulses and make thoughtful decisions.

Empowering families

with tools for parenting

Parents play a critical role in shaping a child’s ability to delay gratification.

The Ministry of Social Development must expand programmes that provide parenting workshops, teaching techniques for setting boundaries, and modelling long-term planning.

A national media campaign could also promote the importance of patience and responsibility in everyday decision-making.

Fostering economic

literacy among citizens

Financial institutions and the Ministry of Finance should collaborate to deliver nationwide financial literacy campaigns.

Citizens must learn the value of saving, investing, and budgeting. Incentives, such as savings rewards for youth or tax benefits for long-term investments could encourage better financial habits.

Promoting positive

use of technology

The digital age has amplified instant gratification, with social media providing immediate validation through likes and comments.

We need to educate our youth about responsible technology use. Schools and NGOs could introduce digital detox programmes, teaching children to balance online engagement with real-world activities.

Encouraging participation in sports, music, or community service can also redirect their focus toward long-term achievements.

Addressing root

causes of crime

Crime is often fuelled by poverty and a lack of opportunity, which reinforces the culture of quick gain.

A comprehensive youth employment programme could reduce this dependency.

For instance, targeted training in digital skills, renewable energy, and maritime services – sectors with immense growth potential – could provide alternatives to criminal activities.

Long-term governance

over populism

As a nation, we must demand that our leaders move away from populist policies designed to satisfy immediate desires.

For example, rather than short-term handouts, government spending should focus on building infrastructure, upgrading public services, and creating sustainable industries.

The shift to renewable energy and digital transformation are two key areas where investments could yield long-term benefits.

A futuristic perspective

If we fail to address the culture of instant gratification now, the future will look grim.

Crime will spiral out of control, and the next generation will be ill-prepared to navigate an increasingly complex and competitive world.

However, if we embrace a long-term vision, we could position TT as a beacon of resilience and innovation in the Caribbean.

The shift starts with us. By instilling patience and discipline in our youth, fostering financial and emotional literacy, and holding our leaders accountable for long-term governance, we can reverse this trend.

It’s time to prioritise the future over fleeting rewards.

RUSHTON PARAY, MP

Mayaro