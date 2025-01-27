Tableland man, Claxton Bay woman reported missing

MISSING: Christine Rasul. - Photo courtesy TTPS

POLICE are seeking the public's help in finding two people reported missing in separate incidents in South Trinidad.

Christine Rasul, 36, of Macaulay Road in Claxton Bay, was last seen on January 25.

Vishnu Pooranlal, 62, of Hindustan Road, New Grant, in the Tableland district, was last seen on January 24.

The police did not give further information.

The police want anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two missing people to call the St Margaret’s Police Station at 659-2530, Tableland Police Station at 656-3430 or any police station.

>

People can also call the police at 999, 555, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).