Cop shoots, kills wanted man in Bethel

The Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill, Tobago. - File photo
A TOBAGO man died at hospital after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Bethel on April 25.

He has been identified as Ronelle Marcelle, otherwise known as “Ratty.”

A police report said around 9.15am, the officer attempted to arrest the man, who was wanted for several offences.

The man allegedly resisted and attacked the officer with a knife and cutlass.

The report said a lengthy struggle ensued in which Marcelle attempted to stab and chop the officer.

Police said the officer shot the man in accordance with the use-of-force policy.

The man was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Investigations are continuing.

