Cop shoots, kills wanted man in Bethel
A TOBAGO man died at hospital after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Bethel on April 25.
He has been identified as Ronelle Marcelle, otherwise known as “Ratty.”
A police report said around 9.15am, the officer attempted to arrest the man, who was wanted for several offences.
The man allegedly resisted and attacked the officer with a knife and cutlass.
The report said a lengthy struggle ensued in which Marcelle attempted to stab and chop the officer.
Police said the officer shot the man in accordance with the use-of-force policy.
The man was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.
Investigations are continuing.
Comments
