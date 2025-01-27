Centre of Excellence celebrates 25-year milestone

In 2023, Nedco hosted its Entrepreneurship Conference at the Centre of Excellence. The conference also featured an exhibition of products by micro and small businesses. - File photo

THE Centre of Excellence is set to commemorate 25 years as a premier multi-purpose facility and a landmark of Macoya.

The milestone anniversary will be marked on March 25, celebrating its legacy as Trinidad and Tobago’s largest indoor and outdoor venue, catering to many activities, from international trade shows to wedding ceremonies.

Over the past quarter-century, the centre has evolved and adapted to meet a growing demand for versatile event spaces, transforming from a regional sports training base to a hub for social and commercial events.

The centre includes the Marvin Lee Stadium, a swimming pool complex, a fitness centre, an architect’s office and the Cattleya Hotel, among others.

These offerings have made it a preferred location for events such as trade shows, wedding receptions, annual general meetings and more.

“We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our associates, and our culture of customer service that exists throughout the entire organisation,” said Joanne C Mora, general manager of the Centre of Excellence.

“Throughout 2025, we will be taking a look at where we started, what we have achieved and the roll-out of plans for the future. As we continue to celebrate our milestone year-long, we look forward to another 25 years of successful development.”

The centre's client roster over the years includes banks, ministries, co-operative societies and Caribbean Airlines, to name a few.

It has hosted popular concerts, gurus and mass religious gatherings.

The Centre of Excellence is the subject of a longstanding legal dispute over its ownership.

The facility was originally developed in 1998 under the leadership of former FIFA vice-president and government minister Jack Warner, using funds from Concacaf and FIFA.

While intended to serve as a regional sports hub, it was registered under entities linked to Warner and his family.

Concacaf has since taken legal action to reclaim the property, alleging that Warner misused funds and misrepresented ownership.

In late 2024, the Court of Appeal ruled that Warner's wife, Maureen, must remain a party to the proceedings. The case is ongoing.