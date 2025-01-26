Woman reports rape at guesthouse

- File photo

Las Lomas police are investigating a report of sexual assault involving a 34-year-old woman and two male suspects at a guesthouse in St Helena.

The incident allegedly occurred on January 24, at the Double Palm Hotel, Madras Road, St Helena.

Police said the woman said she was at a bar in Valsayn with a friend and two men, drinking alcohol.

The four left the bar and went to the Double Palm Hotel where she reported being sexually assaulted by both men.

She was taken to the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital by police. Investigations continue.

>