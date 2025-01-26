Why Trinidad and Tobago must reject violence, rhetoric

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The recent incidents involving violence – a roadside brawl between two Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) estate constables in Couva, and a physical altercation between a teacher and student at Moruga Secondary School – are deeply troubling symptoms of a broader malaise affecting our nation.

These occurrences, both captured on video and widely circulated on social media, point to an alarming normalisation of conflict and aggression in TT.

These incidents do not exist in isolation. They are part of a wider culture of violence that has infiltrated every stratum of our society.

From the ever-escalating murder rate to incendiary political rhetoric that fans the flames of division, we seem to be losing our ability to resolve disputes through dialogue and mutual respect. It is a descent we cannot afford to undertake.

The violence at Moruga Secondary School is particularly alarming, as our schools should be sanctuaries of learning, growth, and safety. Instead, they are becoming battlegrounds, mirroring the hostility and dysfunction in the wider society.

>

The teacher-student conflict is not just an individual failure; it reflects systemic issues – under-resourced schools, lack of effective conflict resolution training, and an environment that fosters confrontation rather than collaboration.

Similarly, the WASA altercation, involving those tasked with maintaining public order and trust, highlights the erosion of professionalism and discipline in our institutions.

Such public displays of aggression set a poor example and diminish the credibility of our service organisations.

This pervasive culture of violence is being exacerbated by the charged language used by some politicians, which fosters division rather than unity.

Words have power, and when those in leadership use inflammatory rhetoric, it legitimises hostility as an acceptable means of expression. This in turn trickles down into our communities, workplaces, and schools, perpetuating a cycle of conflict.

We urgently need a multi-pronged approach to address this crisis:

Conflict resolution education: Introduce robust programmes in schools and workplaces to teach effective communication, emotional regulation, and non-violent conflict resolution.

Institutional accountability: Public institutions, like WASA, must prioritise training and enforce strict codes of conduct to prevent such incidents. Clear consequences for breaches are essential.

Counselling and support: Schools should be equipped with counselling services for both students and teachers. Additionally, targeted intervention programmes are needed in communities most affected by violence.

>

Leadership responsibility: Politicians and public figures must use their platforms to promote unity, tolerance, and respect. Political rhetoric must de-escalate rather than provoke tensions.

Community engagement: Strengthen neighbourhood programmes that foster community pride and collective responsibility, aiming to replace fear and division with solidarity and co-operation.

TT is at a crossroads. We can either confront this culture of violence with decisive action or risk further unravelling of our social fabric.

The choice is ours, and the time to act is now.

TIM TEEMAL

St James