John Paul Rochford's long-range effort sinks Civic 4-0 in Premier League

Central FC Reboot’s John Paul Rochford (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Point Fortin Civic, on January 24, 2024, at the La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, La Horquetta. - via TTPFL

An over 40-metre, long-range strike from John Paul Rochford served as the icing on the cake for MIC Central FC Reboot’s 4-0 thrashing of Point Fortin Civic when action resumed in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one at La Horquetta Recreation Ground on January 24.

In the one-sided affair, Kevin Woodley sent the second-ranked Central FC ahead early on after successfully converting a penalty kick in the sixth minute.

So it remained at the hall time break, but two minutes after the resumption, Dominic Douglas sent them 2-0 up after he also found the back of the net.

Thirteen minutes later, Daniel David got on the scoresheet to make it 3-0 before Rochford stunned the La Horquetta crowd with a mighty, right-footed effort from in his own half.

In the 87th minute, Central FC won a free kick just outside the centre circle. Rochford stepped up, saw Civic goalkeeper Shakeem Darius off his line, and opted to put his shooting skills to the test.

>

Rochford aimed and rocketed his long-distance attempt goalward, which eventually bettered a backward-trekking Darius, who was almost lost for words when the ball fell into the net.

Rochford’s teammates celebrated in surprise of his brazen attempt, which quashed all hopes of the visitors possibly staging any comeback.

The result for Central FC (18 pts) kept them in second place on the 12-team standings with a record of six wins and two losses from eight matches this season.

They trail current league leaders Defence Force (21 pts), who resumed their campaign against Club Sando after press time on January 25.

In the earlier match at La Horquetta, lower-ranked home team Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (six pts) drew 1-1 against Tobago club FC Phoenix (seven pts).

Isaiah Lee sent the hosts ahead in the 39th minute but Sherwin Lovell grabbed a late equaliser for Phoenix as he netted in the 92nd to salvage a point on the road.

Both teams remain in tenth (Phoenix) and 11th (Rangers) respectively.

After press time in January 25, fifth-placed San Juan Jabloteh took on cellar-placed Eagles FC at the Arima Velodrome followed by Defence Force against Club Sando.

If Defence Force were victorious, they would move to eight wins in as many matches and remain atop the standings.

>

Meanwhile, on January 26, last year’s league winners and current third-placed team AC Port of Spain take on Prisons Service at Ken Cooke Grounds (Police Barracks) in St James from 5 pm followed by Caledonia AIA versus Miscellaneous Police FC from 7 pm.